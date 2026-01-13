Dayton plays Duquesne following Bennett’s 20-point outing

Dayton Flyers (12-4, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 1-2 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers…

Dayton Flyers (12-4, 3-0 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-7, 1-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Duquesne after Javon Bennett scored 20 points in Dayton’s 79-72 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Dukes have gone 8-2 at home. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 17.3 assists per game led by Tarence Guinyard averaging 5.2.

The Flyers are 3-0 in conference play. Dayton averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Duquesne averages 86.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 69.4 Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Flyers meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Necas is averaging 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Dukes. Guinyard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bennett is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 86.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.