Dayton Flyers play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on 4-game win streak

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-13, 1-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-4, 4-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Loyola Chicago.

The Flyers have gone 9-1 in home games. Dayton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers have gone 1-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton averages 77.5 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 77.1 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 68.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 69.1 Dayton allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amael L’Etang is averaging 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.