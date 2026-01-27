Dayton and Saint Bonaventure face off for conference showdown

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-9, 3-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-10, 3-6 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-9, 3-6 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-10, 3-6 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laycee Drake and Saint Bonaventure visit Nayo Lear and Dayton in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Flyers have gone 5-4 at home. Dayton is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies are 3-6 in conference play. Saint Bonaventure averages 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Dayton’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Leung averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Lear is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Drake is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

