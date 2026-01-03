Dawson hits late 3 and Carroll’s block help Morehead State beat SIU Edwardsville 73-72

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jon Carroll and Chase Dawson each scored 17 points in Morehead State’s 73-72 victory over SIU…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jon Carroll and Chase Dawson each scored 17 points in Morehead State’s 73-72 victory over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.

Dawson made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to give the Eagles a 73-71 lead. Darius Robinson Jr. made 1 of 2 free throws with eight seconds left for the Cougars before Carroll blocked CJ Hall’s layup to end it.

Carroll added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (7-8, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Cougars (9-6, 2-2) were led by Darrion Baker, who finished with 15 points and four steals. Arnas Sakenis added 13 points for SIU Edwardsville. Hall finished with 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.