Davis scores 13 as Bryant knocks off Maine 56-51

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Aaron Davis had 13 points in Bryant’s 56-51 victory against Maine in an America East Conference…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Aaron Davis had 13 points in Bryant’s 56-51 victory against Maine in an America East Conference opener on Saturday.

Davis went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (5-10). Quincy Allen scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds. Ashley Sims II had 12 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line.

TJ Biel led the way for the Black Bears (2-14, 0-1) with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulldogs led 26-17 at halftime but fell behind briefly late in the second half. A layup by Sims gave them the lead for good, 51-50, with three minutes remaining in the game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.