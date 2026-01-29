Davis leads Princeton against Cornell after 22-point game

Princeton Tigers (7-13, 3-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (7-13, 3-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Cornell after Dalen Davis scored 22 points in Princeton’s 63-53 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Big Red have gone 4-2 at home. Cornell has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Cornell scores 92.1 points, 20.6 more per game than the 71.5 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Cornell allows.

The Big Red and Tigers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 17.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jackson Hicke is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 91.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

