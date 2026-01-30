Davis leads James Madison against Southern Miss after 23-point performance

James Madison Dukes (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

James Madison Dukes (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-12, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits Southern Miss after Cliff Davis scored 23 points in James Madison’s 73-64 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Southern Miss has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes have gone 4-6 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern Miss averages 73.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 75.9 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 74.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 73.6 Southern Miss allows.

The Golden Eagles and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Curt Lewis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin McBride is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.7 points for the Dukes. Davis is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

