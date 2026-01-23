Davis leads Hofstra against William & Mary after 30-point game

Hofstra Pride (13-7, 4-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-6, 4-3 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hofstra Pride (13-7, 4-3 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-6, 4-3 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces William & Mary after Cruz Davis scored 30 points in Hofstra’s 79-78 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Tribe have gone 8-0 in home games. William & Mary is eighth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Pride are 4-3 in CAA play. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

William & Mary averages 83.3 points, 14.5 more per game than the 68.8 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Kilian Brockhoff is averaging 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 22.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 16.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Pride: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.