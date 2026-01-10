Davis leads CSU Northridge against CSU Fullerton after 23-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-10, 2-3 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (10-7, 3-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (7-10, 2-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits CSU Fullerton after Josiah Davis scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 95-90 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 4-3 at home. CSU Fullerton is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Matadors are 3-2 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in one-possession games.

CSU Fullerton makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). CSU Northridge averages 81.0 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 85.9 CSU Fullerton gives up.

The Titans and Matadors meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh O’Garro is averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Matadors. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 85.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.