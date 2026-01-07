Davis and the Manhattan Jaspers take on conference foe Canisius

Manhattan Jaspers (1-12, 1-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-11, 0-4 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (1-12, 1-3 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-11, 0-4 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brianna Davis and Manhattan visit Franka Wittenberg and Canisius in MAAC play.

The Golden Griffins are 2-4 in home games. Canisius is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers have gone 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Canisius’ average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 51.4 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than the 73.9 Canisius gives up to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Jaspers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corniya Clay is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 6.2 points. Shariah Gailes is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 1-9, averaging 53.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

