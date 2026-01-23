Davis and Manhattan host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-4, 10-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-13, 5-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (15-4, 10-0 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-13, 5-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on Quinnipiac after Brianna Davis scored 23 points in Manhattan’s 58-46 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Jaspers are 2-5 in home games. Manhattan is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 10-0 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is third in college basketball giving up 52.1 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

Manhattan’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bobcats. Ella Ryan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.