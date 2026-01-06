Davis and Kansas host Utah

Utah Utes (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (11-4, 2-1 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas plays Utah after Jaliya Davis scored 26 points in Kansas’ 83-68 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks are 7-1 on their home court. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 75.1 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Utes are 2-1 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kansas’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Kansas allows.

The Jayhawks and Utes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 51.3% and averaging 19.3 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reese Ross is averaging 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Utes. Lani White is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

