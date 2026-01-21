Davis and James Madison host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays South Alabama after Cliff Davis scored 20 points in James Madison’s 77-72 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 6-1 in home games. James Madison gives up 76.7 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Jaguars are 4-3 in conference games. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

James Madison makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). South Alabama has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The Dukes and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin McBride is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Davis is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Olsen is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16 points. Chaze Harris is shooting 54.8% and averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

