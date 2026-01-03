Davis’ 24 lead James Madison past Arkansas State 78-74

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Cliff Davis’ 24 points helped James Madison defeat Arkansas State 78-74 on Saturday. Davis shot 7…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Cliff Davis’ 24 points helped James Madison defeat Arkansas State 78-74 on Saturday.

Davis shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Dukes (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Justin McBride scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Gabe Newhof had 15 points and finished 7 of 9 from the floor.

The Red Wolves (10-5, 2-1) were led by Kyle Hayman, who posted 23 points. Chandler Jackson added 19 points, six assists and two steals for Arkansas State. Jaxon Ellingsworth had 12 points and eight rebounds.

