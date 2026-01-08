Davis’ 18 help LIU beat Mercyhurst 60-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 18 points helped LIU defeat Mercyhurst 60-58 on Thursday. Davis added six assists for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis’ 18 points helped LIU defeat Mercyhurst 60-58 on Thursday.

Davis added six assists for the Sharks (9-7, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Jomo Goings added 15 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to go with five rebounds. Greg Gordon shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points. Jamal Fuller added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Jake Lemelman led the way for the Lakers (6-10, 1-2) with 19 points and four assists. Qadir Martin added 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Mercyhurst. Bernie Blunt finished with nine points.

LIU had a commanding, 39-26 lead at the half after starting the game on an 11-0 run. But they went scoreless for more than five minutes to open the second half, allowing a 17-0 run before clawing back to win the game.

