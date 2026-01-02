Davidson visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Glover’s 23-point game

Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-6, 0-1 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (8-5, 0-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-6, 0-1 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Davidson after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 102-79 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Hawks are 6-1 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 with 15.5 assists per game led by Derek Simpson averaging 3.6.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in A-10 play. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.3 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 70.6 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Glover is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is averaging 10.5 points for the Wildcats. Sam Brown is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

