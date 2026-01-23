Davidson takes on VCU in conference showdown

VCU Rams (7-13, 3-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-7, 6-2 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (7-13, 3-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (14-7, 6-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlise Dunn and Davidson host Katarina Knezevic and VCU in A-10 play.

The Wildcats are 9-1 on their home court. Davidson is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 3-5 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Davidson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Knezevic is shooting 34.6% and averaging 9.9 points for the Rams. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 55.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.