Davidson takes on Rhode Island after Friedrichsen’s 27-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (9-7, 0-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-5, 2-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Rhode Island after Parker Friedrichsen scored 27 points in Davidson’s 79-64 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in home games. Davidson averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Rams are 0-3 in conference play. Rhode Island scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Davidson averages 74.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 67.3 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 72.3 points per game, 3.1 more than the 69.2 Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Brown is averaging 9.3 points for the Wildcats. Roberts Blums is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Jonah Hinton averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

