Davidson hosts Belle and VCU

VCU Rams (13-6, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 4-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Davidson after Michael Belle scored 20 points in VCU’s 79-72 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Rams are 4-2 in conference games. VCU is fifth in the A-10 with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Lazar Djokovic averaging 5.5.

Davidson is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% VCU allows to opponents. VCU has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Rams meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Platteeuw is averaging 4.7 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.5 points for the Rams. Djokovic is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

