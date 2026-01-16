Davidson and No. 22 Clemson host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (15-2, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-3, 5-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-2, 4-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-3, 5-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Clemson faces Miami (FL) after Nick Davidson scored 25 points in Clemson’s 74-50 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Clemson is 12-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hurricanes are 4-0 in conference games. Miami (FL) has a 12-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Clemson’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Hurricanes meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Hunter is averaging 8.9 points for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Reneau is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 10-0, averaging 87.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

