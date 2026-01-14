David Green’s 21 points help Tulsa take down Charlotte 86-74

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — David Green had 21 points in Tulsa’s 86-74 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday. Green shot 8…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — David Green had 21 points in Tulsa’s 86-74 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Green shot 8 for 13 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (14-3, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Tylen Riley scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Miles Barnstable finished with 18 points.

Ben Bradford finished with 26 points for the 49ers (9-9, 3-2). Dezayne Mingo added 11 points for Charlotte.

Tulsa took the lead with 14:33 left in the first half and did not trail again. Green led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-37 at the break. Tulsa extended its lead to 59-44 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Riley scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as the Golden Hurricanes closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.