Davian Brown scores 16 to lead Montana State over Northern Colorado 73-68

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Davian Brown scored 16 points and Montana State beat Northern Colorado 73-68 on Monday night.

Brown went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (11-8, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Christian King had 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting, adding seven rebounds. Jed Miller hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

The Bears (11-9, 1-6) were led by Brock Wisne, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Northern Colorado also got 13 points from Vincent Delano and 12 from Zack Bloch.

