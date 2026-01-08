D’Augustino leads IU Indianapolis against Green Bay

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-13, 0-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-13, 0-6 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Green Bay after Kyler D’Augustino scored 31 points in IU Indianapolis’ 81-77 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix have gone 4-1 at home. Green Bay is fifth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Jaguars are 0-6 in conference games. IU Indianapolis leads the Horizon League scoring 86.5 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

Green Bay scores 73.4 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 90.9 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Jaguars face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Phoenix. Justin Allen is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maguire Mitchell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. D’Augustino is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 81.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.