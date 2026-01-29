D’Augustino, IU Indianapolis Jaguars to visit Carroll, Youngstown State Penguins

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-12, 3-8 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m.…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-17, 2-10 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-12, 3-8 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cris Carroll and Youngstown State host Kyler D’Augustino and IU Indianapolis in Horizon League play.

The Penguins are 7-4 on their home court. Youngstown State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars are 2-10 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Youngstown State averages 79.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 89.0 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Jaguars meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is averaging 17.5 points for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

D’Augustino is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Jaxon Edwards is averaging 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 78.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

