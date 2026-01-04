Daughtry leads Richmond against Fordham after 23-point game

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (9-5, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Fordham after Jaden Daughtry scored 23 points in Richmond’s 99-85 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Rams have gone 7-2 in home games. Fordham is the A-10 leader with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 3.7.

The Spiders are 0-1 in A-10 play. Richmond has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fordham makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Richmond scores 21.7 more points per game (83.1) than Fordham gives up to opponents (61.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is averaging 12.1 points for the Spiders. Daughtry is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.