Dartmouth visits Cornell after Noard’s 23-point showing

Dartmouth Big Green (7-7, 1-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -8.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays Dartmouth after Cooper Noard scored 23 points in Cornell’s 104-99 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 4-1 in home games. Cornell is fourth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Kasper Sepp paces the Big Red with 5.5 boards.

The Big Green have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Cornell makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Dartmouth has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 47.5% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noard is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 19.5 points. Jake Fiegen is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jayden Williams is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 11.2 points. Kareem Thomas is shooting 54.8% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 97.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Big Green: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

