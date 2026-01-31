Dartmouth plays Yale, aims to stop home slide

Yale Bulldogs (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 0-6 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 0-6 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Yale.

The Big Green are 5-4 on their home court. Dartmouth has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 against conference opponents. Yale gives up 68.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.6 points per game.

Dartmouth averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Dartmouth gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cate MacDonald is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ciniya Moore is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 2-8, averaging 53.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

