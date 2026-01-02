Dartmouth hosts Harvard following Glenn-Bello’s 20-point performance

Harvard Crimson (7-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-4) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Dartmouth…

Harvard Crimson (7-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-4)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Dartmouth after Saniyah Glenn-Bello scored 20 points in Harvard’s 70-63 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Big Green are 5-1 in home games. Dartmouth has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson are 2-3 on the road. Harvard leads the Ivy League with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Abigail Wright averaging 4.3.

Dartmouth averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Dartmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cate MacDonald is averaging 10.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Rocco is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 5.9 points. Wright is shooting 48.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

