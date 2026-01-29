Dartmouth Big Green face the Brown Bears on 5-game slide

Brown Bears (11-6, 3-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-9, 0-5 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Brown Bears (11-6, 3-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-9, 0-5 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth heads into the matchup with Brown as losers of five in a row.

The Big Green have gone 5-3 at home. Dartmouth is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 3-2 against conference opponents. Brown ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Grace Arnolie averaging 3.8.

Dartmouth makes 38.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Brown averages 6.0 more points per game (64.1) than Dartmouth gives up (58.1).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cate MacDonald is scoring 10.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Big Green. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Alyssa Moreland is averaging 13.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bears. Arnolie is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

