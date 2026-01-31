Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Daniels scores 28 as…

Daniels scores 28 as Cal Baptist takes down UT Arlington 87-77 in OT

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 6:38 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Arlington 87-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Daniels added five rebounds and six assists for the Lancers (16-6, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Nate Garcia shot 2 of 2 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Lancers.

Marcell McCreary finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Mavericks (14-7, 6-3). UT Arlington also got 12 points, five assists and two steals from Casmir Chavis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up