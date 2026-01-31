Daniels scores 28 as Cal Baptist takes down UT Arlington 87-77 in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Arlington 87-77 in overtime on Saturday.…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 28 points helped Cal Baptist defeat UT Arlington 87-77 in overtime on Saturday.

Daniels added five rebounds and six assists for the Lancers (16-6, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Nate Garcia shot 2 of 2 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Lancers.

Marcell McCreary finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Mavericks (14-7, 6-3). UT Arlington also got 12 points, five assists and two steals from Casmir Chavis.

