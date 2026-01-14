Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Abilene Christian after 20-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-6, 2-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-7, 2-2 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-6, 2-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-7, 2-2 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Abilene Christian after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 58-55 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 at home. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rich Smith averaging 4.6.

The Lancers are 2-3 against conference opponents. Cal Baptist is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Cal Baptist averages 73.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the 71.5 Abilene Christian allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Lancers square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.