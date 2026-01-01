Daniels, Cal Baptist Lancers to visit Seamster, UT Arlington Mavericks

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-4, 0-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-5, 0-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-4, 0-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-5, 0-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist visit Raysean Seamster and UT Arlington in WAC action Thursday.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in home games. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the WAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Casmir Chavis averaging 4.3.

The Lancers are 0-1 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The Mavericks and Lancers meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daniels is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.