Daniels and Wisconsin host Penn State

Penn State Lady Lions (7-7, 0-3 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Penn State after Kyrah Daniels scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 70-63 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Badgers are 8-0 on their home court. Wisconsin is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Lions are 0-3 in Big Ten play. Penn State allows 78.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Wisconsin averages 71.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 78.9 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Lady Lions match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 12.9 points. Destiny Howell is shooting 48.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gracie Merkle is scoring 19.4 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Lions. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lady Lions: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

