Daniels and Cal Baptist host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-7, 2-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-6, 0-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-7, 2-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-6, 0-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -9; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Utah Tech after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 81-76 overtime loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers are 6-0 in home games. Cal Baptist is the WAC leader with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Ndong averaging 2.8.

The Trailblazers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Utah Tech is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Cal Baptist’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Baptist allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 43.9% and averaging 20.9 points for the Lancers. Jordan Muller is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Trujillo averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Ethan Potter is shooting 60.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.