Daniel Rouzan, Jokobi Heady guide Bethune-Cookman to 82-73 victory over Alcorn State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Rouzan had 24 points and Jokobi Heady scored 20 to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 82-73 victory over Alcorn State on Monday night.

Rouzan shot 10 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (9-11, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Heady added five rebounds. Doctor Bradley pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds, sinking 6 of 8 shots.

The Braves (3-16, 2-5) were led by Shane Lancaster with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tycen McDaniels added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Omari Hamilton scored 11.

