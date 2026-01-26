Live Radio
Daniel Rouzan, Jokobi Heady guide Bethune-Cookman to 82-73 victory over Alcorn State

The Associated Press

January 26, 2026, 9:48 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Rouzan had 24 points and Jokobi Heady scored 20 to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 82-73 victory over Alcorn State on Monday night.

Rouzan shot 10 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (9-11, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Heady added five rebounds. Doctor Bradley pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds, sinking 6 of 8 shots.

The Braves (3-16, 2-5) were led by Shane Lancaster with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Tycen McDaniels added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Omari Hamilton scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

