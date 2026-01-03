Dancier and Coastal Carolina host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia State Panthers (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Georgia State after AJ Dancier scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 3-1 on their home court. Coastal Carolina has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is eighth in the Sun Belt allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Coastal Carolina scores 73.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 76.7 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

The Chanticleers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Micah Tucker is scoring 12.7 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Panthers. Jelani Hamilton is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.