Damian Garcia leads East Texas A&M to 80-58 victory over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damian Garcia scored 17 points as East Texas A&M beat Incarnate Word 80-58 on Monday night.

Garcia also contributed seven rebounds for the Lions (8-12, 3-7 Southland Conference). Noah Pagotto went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Gianni Hunt shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the Cardinals (9-10, 4-6) with 17 points. Love Bettis added 13 points and Davion Bailey scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

