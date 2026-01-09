Live Radio
Dailin Smith scores 30, CSU Bakersfield knocks off UC Riverside 67-66

The Associated Press

January 9, 2026, 12:26 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Dailin Smith’s 30 points led CSU Bakersfield past UC Riverside 67-66 on Thursday.

Smith added five rebounds and four steals for the Roadrunners (8-9, 2-3 Big West Conference).

The Highlanders (6-10, 1-3) were led by Marqui Worthy Jr., who recorded 19 points and two steals. Andrew Henderson added 18 points and two steals for UC Riverside. BJ Kolly also had nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

