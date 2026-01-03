Daeshun Ruffin scores 31 to help Jackson State edge Alcorn State 89-86 in SWAC opener

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 31 points to help Jackson State hold off Alcorn State 89-86 on Saturday…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 31 points to help Jackson State hold off Alcorn State 89-86 on Saturday in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Ruffin added eight assists for the Tigers (2-12, 1-0), who ended a six-game losing streak. Dorian McMillian totaled 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Jayme Mitchell also scored 14

The Braves (1-12, 0-1) were led by Davian Williams, who recorded 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. Nick Woodard and Shane Lancaster both scored 21 with Woodard adding seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

