Cuthrell scores 18 as Elon defeats William & Mary 79-76

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 18 points as Elon beat William & Mary 79-76 on Thursday night.

Cuthrell capped the scoring on a layup with 42 seconds left.

Cuthrell also had seven rebounds for the Phoenix (13-9, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Ned Hull shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Bryson Cokley shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Tribe (14-7, 5-4) was led by Ryan Jackson Jr., who recorded 13 points. Chase Lowe and Cade Haskins each had 12 points.

Cokley scored nine points in the first half and Elon went into halftime trailing 44-37. Cuthrell led the way with 14 second-half points.

