Curtin scores 17, Bucknell beats Lafayette 76-69

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pat Curtin had 17 points in Bucknell’s 76-69 win over Lafayette on Wednesday. Curtin also had…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pat Curtin had 17 points in Bucknell’s 76-69 win over Lafayette on Wednesday.

Curtin also had six rebounds for the Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League). Amon Dorries scored 15 points, and Achile Spadone had 10 points.

Christian Humphrey led the Leopards (4-14, 1-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Lafayette also got 15 points, five assists and two blocks from Mark Butler, and Caleb Williams had 11 points and five assists.

Bucknell led Lafayette at the half, 36-30, with Jacob Meachem (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Bucknell used an 11-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 48-42 with 10:07 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Curtin scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.