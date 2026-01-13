Curtin leads Bucknell against Lafayette after 25-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lafayette Leopards (4-13, 1-3 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Lafayette after Pat Curtin scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 70-67 win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Bison have gone 3-3 in home games. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot League with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Grgur Brcic averaging 2.3.

The Leopards have gone 1-3 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks third in the Patriot League shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Bucknell scores 63.9 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 76.9 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Leopards face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Pachucki averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Amon Dorries is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Humphrey is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

