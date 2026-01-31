Curry leads Army over Holy Cross 69-68

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Curry scored 27 points to lead Army and secured the victory with a jump…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Curry scored 27 points to lead Army and secured the victory with a jump shot with 15 seconds remaining as the Black Knights took down Holy Cross 69-68 on Saturday.

Curry also had five rebounds for the Black Knights (10-13, 4-6 Patriot League). Jorn Everson scored 11 points while going 4 of 12 (3 for 10 from 3-point range). Joshua Eli added 12 rebounds and nine points.

Aiden Disu finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Crusaders (8-15, 3-7). Gabe Warren added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Holy Cross. DeAndre Williams had 11 points and two steals.

Curry put up 13 points in the first half for Army, who went into halftime tied 33-33 with Holy Cross. Curry put up 14 points in the second half for Army including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

