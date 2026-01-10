Cunningham’s 35 lead Morehead State over Southeast Missouri State 71-69

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Davion Cunningham’s 35 points led Morehead State past Southeast Missouri State 71-69 on Saturday. Cunningham also…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Davion Cunningham’s 35 points led Morehead State past Southeast Missouri State 71-69 on Saturday.

Cunningham also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (8-9, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). George Marshall shot 4 for 9, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Josiah LeGree finished 2 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

Chase Dawson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:33 to play. Southeast Missouri State went 0 for 3 from the field with a shot clock from there.

Brendan Terry led the way for the Redhawks (9-8, 4-2) with 13 points. Luke Almodovar added 11 points and three steals for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker also had 10 points and six rebounds.

