Cunningham puts up 18, Morehead State beats Western Illinois 71-66

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Davion Cunningham’s 18 points helped Morehead State defeat Western Illinois 71-66 on Thursday night.

Cunningham also added six rebounds for the Eagles (10-10, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Tamaury Releford added 12 points and nine rebounds. Anouar Mellouk finished with 11 points.

Lucas Lorenzen led the way for the Leathernecks (4-16, 0-9) with 26 points. Francis Okwuosah added 13 points for Western Illinois. Karyiek Dixon finished with eight points. The Leathernecks extended their losing streak to nine in a row.

