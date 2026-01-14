Cunningham leads Morehead State against Tennessee State after 35-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (8-9, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-6, 4-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (8-9, 4-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (10-6, 4-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Tennessee State after Davion Cunningham scored 35 points in Morehead State’s 71-69 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Tennessee State is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fourth in the OVC scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Tennessee State averages 80.4 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 76.9 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Harper II is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. George Marshall is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

