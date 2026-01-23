CSU Northridge visits Hawaii following Hughes’ 21-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-9, 4-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 6-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-9, 4-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 6-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on Hawaii after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 87-80 loss to the Long Beach State Beach.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 12-1 at home. Hawaii scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Matadors are 4-4 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hawaii makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). CSU Northridge averages 16.3 more points per game (81.0) than Hawaii allows (64.7).

The Rainbow Warriors and Matadors square off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Johnson is shooting 50.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Harry Rouhliadeff is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh O’Garro is averaging 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Hughes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

