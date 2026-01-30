CSU Northridge takes on UCSD on 5-game losing streak

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-13, 2-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-6, 9-1 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-13, 2-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-6, 9-1 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge enters the matchup against UCSD as losers of five straight games.

The Tritons are 7-3 in home games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Erin Condron averaging 2.2.

The Matadors are 2-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 2-10 record against teams above .500.

UCSD scores 69.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 66.7 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Condron is averaging 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 10.8 points. Saray White is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.