CSU Northridge plays UC Davis in conference matchup

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 5-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-10, 4-5 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh O’Garro and CSU Northridge host Nils Cooper and UC Davis in Big West play.

The Matadors have gone 8-1 in home games. CSU Northridge is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 5-4 against Big West opponents. UC Davis averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Brayden Fagbemi with 4.3.

CSU Northridge is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis averages 79.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 80.1 CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Davis is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Matadors. Larry Hughes Jr. is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Fagbemi is averaging 7.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Cooper is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 82.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

