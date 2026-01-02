CSU Northridge hosts UCSB after Mahaney’s 23-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-7, 1-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (9-5, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (8-7, 1-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits CSU Northridge after Aidan Mahaney scored 23 points in UCSB’s 95-84 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors are 6-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 2-1 in Big West play. UCSB ranks sixth in the Big West with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 7.7.

CSU Northridge’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

The Matadors and Gauchos match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Matadors. Davius Loury is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mahaney is averaging 15.5 points for the Gauchos. Sensley is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

